RHODE EXTRA: Hot Songs of the Summer

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs chats with Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM this week! They chat all about the song of the summer contenders. Plus, more on how musicians are dealing with this pandemic. Lots of music talk – don’t miss out!

