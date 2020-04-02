RHODE EXTRA: Good News with Gibbs

Live Now
With all of the bad news that is circulating right now in regards to the coronavirus, we wanted to provide some good news! Besides watching The Rhode Show at 9AM, check out our weekly “Rhode Extras” with digital reporter and producer, Emily Gibbs.

This week Emily shares a fun story that has gone viral from the country of Wales! To read more about the wild goats, click here!

To read more about the coyotes in San Francisco – click here.

To read more about the fish now being seen in Venice canals – click here.

To read more about the rats in New Orleans – click here.

