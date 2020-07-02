RHODE EXTRA: Fourth of July Fun from Home

Breaking News
In this week’s Rhode Extra, Emily chats with Mom blogger, Audrey McClelland! Although the holiday weekend won’t look the same this year, Audrey provides alternative ways you can still have some Fourth of July fun at home.

DECORATE YOUR HOUSE/DRIVEWAY for a Celebration!!
– Sidewalk Chalk- Holiday Lights- Decorate windows with Flags- Hang a Flag


Marshmallow Pops for Families
Red, White and Blue Ice Cream Sandwiches
Dress the part with your family ALL DAY!!

