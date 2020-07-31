RHODE EXTRA: Fast Pass to the State Beaches

Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs explains how you can get on the beaches faster & easier with the new “Daily Flex Pass“.

Per Rhode Island State Parks, “The Daily Flex Pass allows you to have a credit card on file that automatically charges you the daily parking rate when your vehicle enters state beach parking lots and allows you to use the express lane at larger state beaches.”

