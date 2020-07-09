RHODE EXTRA: Exploring the Fun inside Dollywood

Travel writer, Julie Tremaine joins digital reporter, Emily to talk about her experience inside “Dollywood”. Julie was able to visit the park recently, throughout the pandemic and shares what it’s like now. She even explains the safety precautions they are taking! To read more from Julie – click here!

