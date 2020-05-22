RHODE EXTRA: Enjoying the Outdoor Dining Experience

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs runs through the outdoor dining guidelines set in place for Rhode Island and then you’ll hear firsthand what the experience is like!

Raimondo is allowing no more than 20 tables per restaurant and they each must be eight feet apart with no more than five people per table. Outdoor dining will be on a reservation-only basis and guests must wear masks when not eating. For more, click here.

