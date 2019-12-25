RHODE EXTRA: Christmas at the Newport Mansions

Throughout the first week of December, Michaela went live from the Newport Mansions every morning to showcase “Christmas the Mansions”. Don’t worry if you missed it! The festivities are still going on. Including a holiday evening at the Breakers on Saturday, Dec. 28 – John Black on piano and The New Providence Big Band! Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs takes us through a summary of all they have to offer! Don’t miss out on the festive fun running through January 1st.

