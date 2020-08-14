RHODE EXTRA: Checking in with Pot au Feu

Our digital reporter checks in with Rhode Show regular Bob Burke, the owner of Providence restaurant, Pot au Feu ahead of Restaurant Weeks. They’re offering curbside takeout on the weekends. Click here for more! Plus, Bob shares more about the free dessert they’ll be offering throughout Restaurant Weeks.

If you’d like to check out the mushroom foraging Bob mentions, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

