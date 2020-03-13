RHODE EXTRA: Behind the Scenes at R1 Indoor Karting

Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs takes us behind the scenes of a Rhode Show story. She follows Brendan Kirby around R1 Indoor Karting to show you how the whole process works! If you’d like to check out the final product/story, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

