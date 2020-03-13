1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon Mass. Gov. Baker, state officials provide an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

RHODE EXTRA: Behind the Scenes at R1 Indoor Karting

Rhode Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Our digital reporter Emily Gibbs takes us behind the scenes of a Rhode Show story. She follows Brendan Kirby around R1 Indoor Karting to show you how the whole process works! If you’d like to check out the final product/story, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com