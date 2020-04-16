RHODE EXTRA: Adding a Virtual Background to Your Zoom Call

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs demonstrates how to add a virtual background into your next Zoom call. To save one of the FOX animation backgrounds she mentions, click here.

For a more detailed description on downloading and saving FOX backgrounds, see the video below.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

