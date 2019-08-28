RHODE EXTRA: A Look at the Love Inside “Meet the Frasers”

Psychic medium, Matt Fraser and his girlfriend, Alexa Papigiotis join digital reporter, Emily Gibbs for this week’s Rhode Extra! Hear what they have to say about their relationship, even giving the details of their first date. We have the inside scoop!

Catch the premiere of “Meet the Frasers” in 2020.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

