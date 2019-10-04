RHODE EXTRA: The Core of Jaswell’s Farm Family Legacy

Emily Gibbs takes us to Jaswell’s Farm, to learn more about their apples & family legacy! She chats with co-owner, Allison Molis all about the transition of the farm from generation to generation. Plus, hear from her sons, who are ready to takeover one day!

For more on the farm, click here!

