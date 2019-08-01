Target 12 on WPRI.com

RHODE EXTRA: The Cocktail Guru’s “Madeira Spritz”

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joined us on the show early this morning. He shared a few recipes ahead of International Beer Day (Aug. 2nd). Now our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs gets an additional recipe from him!

Madeira Spritz

2 oz. Madeira wine

1 oz. Pineapple juice

3 oz. fruit-based beer

METHOD: Build ingredients directly into a tall glass with ice.

GARNISH: Fresh Herbs

