RHODE EXTRA: The Cocktail Guru’s “Madeira Spritz”

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joined us on the show early this morning. He shared a few recipes ahead of International Beer Day (Aug. 2nd). Now our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs gets an additional recipe from him!
Madeira Spritz
2 oz. Madeira wine
1 oz. Pineapple juice
3 oz. fruit-based beer
METHOD: Build ingredients directly into a tall glass with ice.
GARNISH: Fresh Herbs
