RHODE EXTRA: Setting Sail at the Clagett Regatta

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs got a behind-the-scenes look at Newport’s Clagett Regatta, a sailing clinic and races for those with disabilities.

She spoke with co-founder, Judy Clagett McLennan and participants Sarah Everhart Skeels, Cindy Walker and Pauline Dowell.

Cindy and Pauline took home both the Sportsmanship and Seamanship Awards this year.

Since the Clagett began, 20 different sailors have been to the Paralympics Games. Click here to learn more!

Here are the results from the 2019 event:

Overall top three in each class

2.4mR 1 Peter Eager

2 Ted Green

3 Siobhan MacDonald

Martin 16 1 Carwile LeRoy

2 Pauline Dowell and Cindy Walker

3 Allen Fiske

Sonar 1 Rick Doerr, Dawn Hart, Charles McClure

2 Gary Pierce, Patrick LoDuca, Jeff Long

3 Spencer Raggio, Sarah Everhart Skeels, Dan Kennedy