Target 12 on WPRI.com

RHODE EXTRA: Setting Sail at the Clagett Regatta

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs got a behind-the-scenes look at Newport’s Clagett Regatta, a sailing clinic and races for those with disabilities.

She spoke with co-founder, Judy Clagett McLennan and participants Sarah Everhart Skeels, Cindy Walker and Pauline Dowell.

Cindy and Pauline took home both the Sportsmanship and Seamanship Awards this year.

Since the Clagett began, 20 different sailors have been to the Paralympics Games. Click here to learn more!

Here are the results from the 2019 event:

Overall top three in each class

2.4mR          1 Peter Eager

                    Ted Green

                    Siobhan MacDonald

Martin 16     1 Carwile LeRoy

                    Pauline Dowell and Cindy Walker

                    Allen Fiske

Sonar           1 Rick Doerr, Dawn Hart, Charles McClure

                    Gary Pierce, Patrick LoDuca, Jeff Long

                    Spencer Raggio, Sarah Everhart Skeels, Dan Kennedy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams