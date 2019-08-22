RHODE EXTRA: Rhythm and Roots with artist Veronica Lewis

Veronica Lewis joins our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs for this week’s Rhode Extra. She is only 16 years old, but is ready to rock and roll at this year’s Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI. You can catch her on stage Friday at 5 p.m., 8/30.

Click here for a link to her page!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

