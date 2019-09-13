RHODE EXTRA: Inside the Passion of PARL

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs headed to Providence for a look inside Providence Animal Rescue League ahead of their annual Pet Walk. We show you just how much it takes to run a shelter of their size.

For more info on the Pet Walk, click here.

For more info on PARL, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

