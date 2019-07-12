RHODE EXTRA: Blasting into Space at Roger Williams Park

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs visited the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium at RWP ahead of the 50th anniversary week of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

She checked out their space exhibit “Many Inspired Steps” and chatted with director, Renee Gamba and a few excited visitors! For more, click here.

