RHODE EXTRA: Behind the Student Designs of StyleWeek

Our digital reporter, Emily Gibbs goes behind the scenes of the SEED: Student Design Challenge at StyleWeek! Brick Chapman won the challenge last Thursday, September 19th. For more, click here.
The designers involved this year include:
Izabela Clarke
Brick Chapman
Chuxin “Teresa” Shi
Jacksira Lee Rodriguez
Shirley Inocente
Hanfu Xiao
Edna Chery
Matthew Knight
Jacqueline Mones
