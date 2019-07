Digital reporter, Emily Gibbs takes us inside the Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island! Director Scott MacNeill tells us what to expect plus the reactions he gets from visitors.

Get involved in their Summer Stargazing Nights, Friday 6PM-11:30PM in Ninigret Park. They even have a exhibit going on right now at the Science Center across the street, showcasing the Apollo 11 landing.

For more information plus other nights you can check out Frosty Drew, click here!