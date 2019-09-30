Return to the Abbey

It has gone from an award winning TV show on PBS to now a blockbuster at the box office.

The worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey is on the big screen and we had the chance to speak with the cast.

In this big screen adaptation of the hit show the King and Queen visit the Abbey.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

