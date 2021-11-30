Renewing your “Giving Strategy” with Washington Trust

It’s only fitting that we use today, Giving Tuesday, as a way to be reminded of the fact that it is important to support those in need by making any contribution, large or small. Perhaps you’re not entirely sure of how that giving works as it pertains to your finances? Or maybe you just need a refresher?

Joining us on “The Rhode Show” this morning with advice regarding what we can do to make the “most” out of those charitable dollars was Nicholas Rossi from Washington Trust.

A few things Nicholas told us to keep in mind:

5 Tips for Charitable Giving

1. Decide the change you want to make

2. Get the most bang for your buck

3. Find the right charity for you

4. Pick the right charitable vehicle

5. Get the help you need



The three “T’s” of Giving

‘ Time: You can donate your time

• Talent: If you have an expertise you can offer your services

• Treasure: You can donate money

For more info from Washington Trust, head to: http://washtrustwealth.com

