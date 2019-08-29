Remembering The Battle of Rhode Island

On August 29, 1778, The Battle of Rhode Island took place during the American Revolution in Portsmouth and it is remembered at the Historical Site, Patriots Park.

That’s where Brendan Kirby met our friend, RI Historian Bob Burke, for a lesson in history!

Learn more about this Historic site: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Patriots-Park/389008754917134

