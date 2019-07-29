Remembering our Vets

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Lynn St. Germain-Lundh.

With an abundance of options in their showrooms and beyond, NIROPE discussed how they can have the young ones back to school ready for that good night’s rest that they will need throughout the academic year.

Lynn chatted about the RI Veterans Gold Star Families Memorial Monument honoring the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military; it is currently being planned in Exeter.

For more info, visit: http://hwwmohf.org/ri-veterans.html

For additional info from Cardi’s, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

