Remembering Nick Cardi

This morning at the top of ‘The Rhode Show’, we took time to remember our friend, Nick Cardi. NIROPE have been a part of the show since day one in 2009 and their weekly Rhode Home segments have brought well deserved attention to many worthwhile causes and community endeavors which Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses so proudly support.

While Ron and Pete will continue on with the great NIROPE tradition and mission, we wanted to express our condolences on behalf of the entire Rhode Show and WPRI-12 family. Our thoughts are with Nick’s son, Nicholas, his wife, and the entire Cardi family during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements and details regarding a Mass of remembrance are still being finalized and will be made available soon.



