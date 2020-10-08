Remembering a Rock Star

INGLEWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This past week the world was in shock when we heard of the passing of legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

He passed away on Tuesday after a battle with throat cancer.

This morning we spoke with Comedian Craig Gass, about his time living with Van Halen in his recording studio and the influence that Eddie left on rock music.

