Recognizing Alzheimer’s Disease

Executive Director for the Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Disease, Donna McGowan, joins us to talk about the first day of summer.

The longest day of the year is set aside as a day to recognize Alzheimer’s Disease.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

