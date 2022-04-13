With Easter this weekend, here is a great recipe to use with your leftover ham or just for a different kind of sandwich. Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us to share a recipe for Ham & Biscuits.

Ingredients:

1 lb Ham, finely chopped

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1 Celery stalk, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons Dill, chopped

1/4 cup Grain Mustard (or pickled mustard seeds)

Pickle Chips, as needed

10 – 12 Small Biscuits

Directions:

Combine ham, mayonnaise, celery and dill. Serve on biscuits with pickles and mustard seeds.