With Easter this weekend, here is a great recipe to use with your leftover ham or just for a different kind of sandwich. Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us to share a recipe for Ham & Biscuits.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Ham, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Celery stalk, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Dill, chopped
- 1/4 cup Grain Mustard (or pickled mustard seeds)
- Pickle Chips, as needed
- 10 – 12 Small Biscuits
Directions:
- Combine ham, mayonnaise, celery and dill.
- Serve on biscuits with pickles and mustard seeds.
