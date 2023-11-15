In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Creamed Collard Greens with Bacon Crumbs.
Ingredients:
- 2 bunches Collard Greens, No stems, washed, chopped
- 4 slices Bacon, diced, rendered
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 1 quart Chicken Stock
- 2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 quart Heavy Cream
- 1 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs (with cooked bacon, parmesan, thyme and butter)
Directions:
- Sauté bacon and add shallots when almost cooked.
- Add Collards and briefly sauté. Add stock and cover. Reduce heat and cook for 2 hours checking occasionally to ensure liquid has not evaporated. Remove and lightly strain.
- Add cream back to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and add parmesan, salt and pepper.
- Fold in cooked greens, top with bread crumbs.
