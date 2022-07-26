Today we’re joined by Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® President Agueda Del Borgo and Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® President-Elect, Bryant Da Cruz. They discussed the shifting market, what we can expect next, and more. Find out more at RILIVING.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.