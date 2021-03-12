Ray J introduces RAYCON Earbuds

He’s a singer, songwriter, rapper, television personality, actor, and entrepreneur.
Ray J has recorded hits like “One Wish” “What I Need” “Sexy Can I”
He’s also the founder of RAYCON one of the top sellers of over the ear headphones and earbuds.
Ray J joined us via Zoom from his home in Miami.
