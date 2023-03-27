Rene LaChapelle, President of RALCO Electric and Generator joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about the benefits of standby power generators…to learn more about RALCO visit them at the Home Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend.. or at https://ralcoelectric.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.