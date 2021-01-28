Bringing the community together with 25 Bough Street

Lanre Ajakaiye has done what few have done before. The Rhode Island native has become the first in New England to be approved for a regulation CF campaign by the SEC.

Lanre joined “The Rhode Show” via Zoom to share the details of his exciting new project, 25 Bough Street, which will serve as a multi-event space for the community.

The approval for a regulation CF campaign means any Rhode Islander will be allowed to purchase shares in the building and, in the end, up to 13 percent will be owned by the community in shares. He is part of a handful of African Americans to achieve the feat nationwide.

25 Bough Street is located in the Olneyville section of Providence, where many other exciting projects are in the works. Watch the attached video to hear about Lanre’s journey and the developments happening in Olneyville.

Click here to learn more about 25 Bough Street.

Follow them on Instagram, here: https://www.instagram.com/25boughstreet/