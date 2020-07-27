Celebrating 20 years of Rock-N-Jock Charities

It’s hard to believe but Rock-N-Jock Charities started all the way back in November of 2000 with their first charity Golf Tournament taking place in June of 2001. They’re still doing great work, continuing to raise funds for children of Rhode Island who are experiencing life altering illnesses and disabilities. The heart and soul of RNJC is to support these children, and their families, as they face life’s daily challenges.

This morning we were joined by Ed Medeiros of East Commerce Solutions along with Steve Smith of Steve Smith & the Nakeds who discussed The 20th Annual Rock-N-Jock Charities Night of Entertainment.

Details:

Sunday, August 9th, 2020

Garden Pavilion, Crowne Plaza, Warwick, RI

Doors open at 6pm – Show starts at 7pm

Tickets $35.00 – must be 21+ for admission

Tickets purchased online will be held in your name at door

20th Annual Golf Tournament

Monday, August 10, 2020

Potowomot Golf Club

Warwick, Rhode Island 02888

For more info, visit: https://rocknjockcharities.com/

To learn more about East Commerce Solutions visit: https://www.eastcommercesolutions.com/

