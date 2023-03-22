Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.
The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as a private espionage agent framed for murder.
We spoke with Meta Golding who plays Hailey Winton.
Rabbit Hole is set to premiere on March 26 on Paramount +
