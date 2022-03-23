Paul grew up in Providence, RI, and is an Emmy Winner, appears regularly on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” right here on WPRI-TV / CBS
Paul warms up the nightly audience on the hugely popular “The Late Show”
He also has an award-winning podcast, “Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio” his guests include, Paul McCartney.
Paul will be appearing on March 25th & 26th Off Cabot Comedy Theater Beverly, Mass.
You can go to paulmecurio.com for Tickets
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.