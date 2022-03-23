Paul grew up in Providence, RI, and is an Emmy Winner, appears regularly on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” right here on WPRI-TV / CBS

Paul warms up the nightly audience on the hugely popular “The Late Show”

He also has an award-winning podcast, “Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio” his guests include, Paul McCartney.

Paul will be appearing on March 25th & 26th Off Cabot Comedy Theater Beverly, Mass.

You can go to paulmecurio.com for Tickets