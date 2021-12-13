Quirky presents for your gift swap

From banana phones to matching PJs, these are the gifts you’ll love, but don’t thin to ask for! Check out these peculiar presents:
Banana phone: Bluetooth Connection to iPhone and Android Cell Phones. 20 Hour Talk Time. 120 Hour Idle Time. 60ft Bluetooth Range
Family Tree DNA kit: Learn about your personal history and follow the path of your ancestors with FamilyTreeDNA’s industry-leading tests
PatPat matching pajamas: Find styles to fit the whole family
Mozy: The jacket for your legs
WorkRobe: work from home in comfort…while still looking professional
