FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are looking to get back to .500 as they host the 4-1 Cowboys on Sunday.

After just squeaking by the Texans last week, the Patriots defense is now set to go up against one of the most high-powered offenses in the league right now. The Cowboys have scored more first-quarter points than any other team so far this season, while the Patriots sit at 26th.