PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- It was a busy night for police in Providence as they responded to four separate incidents, including a deadly shooting.

According to Major David Lapatin, the first incident happened on Broad and Fricker Streets before 2 a.m. Police were called for a report of a man stabbed. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.