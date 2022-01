It's official! The National Weather Service has confirmed that official blizzard conditions were met in Providence, Newport, Block Island, and Westerly. No stations in Bristol County, MA had official blizzard conditions, but it was certainly blizzard-like! The weather station at North Central Airport stopped giving wind measurements this morning.

The snow totals were impressive, as expected. Between 15 and 25" of snow fell across Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA.