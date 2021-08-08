Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Having Fun, Eating Well, Living Life
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Cork & Rye Gastropub
Video
Top Stories
Dunkin’ Celebrates a Red Sox Summer
Video
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: It was a “Rick Roll” week
Video
Rhody Roundup: What game show do you want to be on?
Video
In the Kitchen: Baked Ziti with Homemade Italian Sausage
Video
On the Rhode at Newport Polo
Video
Rhode Show Channels
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Talking Tech
Home Solutions
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Energy Smart
Living Healthy
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
Happening Here
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Watch Live
9 AM Weekdays
Search
Search
Search
Quick Bites: Cork & Rye Gastropub
Quick Bites
Posted:
Aug 8, 2021 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2021 / 01:32 PM EDT
Select a Channel »
Rhody Deals
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Talking Tech
Home Solutions
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Energy Smart
Living Healthy
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
Our TV Maitre d’ visits an inviting Warwick gastropub that he says is well worth the trip.
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Twitter Widget: Rhode Show
Tweets by TheRhodeShow
Don't Miss
‘I’d live there’: Rhode Islanders, visitors comment on future of Superman building
Video
Rhodeside Attractions: Surgeon uses scalpel and pen to create magic
Video
SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera
‘He could’ve just thrown it away’: Military plaque found in the sand by RI man returns home to NY
Video
Suni the monkey congratulates Sunisa Lee on winning Olympic gold medal
Video
Block Island to Jamestown: Man plans 19-mile swim to raise money for Clean Ocean Access
Video
WaterFire expected to return to Providence this fall
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams