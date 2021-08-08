Quick Bites: Cork & Rye Gastropub

Quick Bites
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Our TV Maitre d’ visits an inviting Warwick gastropub that he says is well worth the trip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com