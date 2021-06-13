Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Having Fun, Eating Well, Living Life
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Top Stories
Quick Bites: Cap’n Jack’s
Video
Top Stories
It’s Rhody Roundup time
Video
Top Stories
The Rhode Home: A gift for dad, update from Warwick Animal Shelter
Video
Live CES Boxing returns!
Video
Celebrating National Rosé Day with local wine
Video
Historic Treasure With a Million Dollar View
Video
Rhode Show Channels
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Modern Parent
Talking Tech
Legal Logic
Home Solutions
Financial Freedom
Hot Happenings
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Energy Smart
Living Healthy
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
My Smile Today
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead
Center for Women’s Health
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
Happening Here
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Watch Live
9 AM Weekdays
Search
Search
Search
Quick Bites: Cap’n Jack’s
Quick Bites
Posted:
Jun 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2021 / 10:30 AM EDT
Select a Channel »
Rhody Deals
Aging in Style
The Rhode Home
Coffee on the Set
Modern Parent
Talking Tech
Legal Logic
Home Solutions
Financial Freedom
Hot Happenings
Travel Tuesdays
Trusted Advice
Energy Smart
Living Healthy
My Smile Today
Cooking Tips
The Rhode Ahead: Healthy Living
Center for Women's Health
In the Kitchen
Quick Bites
Our TV Maitre d’ visits a perennial Rhode Island summertime classic.
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Twitter Widget: Rhode Show
Tweets by TheRhodeShow
Don't Miss
‘It’s a living, breathing thing’: Lifelong Bristolian excited to walk in 236th Annual Fourth of July parade
Video
‘I’m going to die’: Diver recalls getting stuck in whale’s mouth off Cape Cod
Video
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse: How to watch Thursday morning
Kevin Bacon and his wife spotted at coffee shop in Exeter
Video
Scientists discover fossils of dinosaur the size of a basketball court
Video
Bill that would designate an official state coral heads to McKee’s desk
Donkey on the run in Johnston months after wayward steer was captured
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams