Quick and easy meals as you settle back into the routine.

The back-to-school season can be hectic as families settle back into routines of work, school and extra-curricular activities!

Making sure both kids and parents are eating meals that are healthy, tasty and simple to prepare can be tricky.

That’s why Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley has come up with options for each meal of the day that are affordable, quick to prepare and good for the whole family.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

