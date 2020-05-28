Questions About Your Retirement Plans

Everyone has been affected in some way during the pandemic.

With massive layoffs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and around the rest of the country many have questions about their retirement and what they need to be ready for.

Jeff Massey, CFP® from Massey & Associates joined us to point us in the right direction and have us prepared for any future plans we may have.

This video is provided for informational purposes only. It is not designed to meet the needs of any individual’s specific circumstances.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

