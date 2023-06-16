The triumphant return of PVDFest in June 2022 brought 115,000 visitors into Downtown Providence to revel in over 200 local, regional and international artists across 9 stages, wares from over 150 artisan vendors, and culinary delights from 30 PVD Food Trucks. This year, the date has changed. They look forward to gathering in Providence again on September 8-10, 2023!

As a founding partner for PVDFest, FirstWorks is proud to curate, produce, and deliver this multi-arts festival annually with the City of Providence since its start in 2015. They transform Providence into a multistage extravaganza, activating public spaces across the city with artists from around the world and around the corner to deliver an awe-inspiring experience.

Learn more here at https://firstworks.org/pvd-fest/.