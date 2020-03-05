PVDFest Battle of the Bands!

Is your band ready for the live stage? Do you have what it takes? Here’s your chance to be featured at PVDFest!

Joining us the morning with details on how you could be rocking out this summer and what we can expect was Lizzie Araujo, Deputy Director from Providence’s Department of Art, Culture & Tourism.

To learn even more, head to: https://pvdfest.com/participate-in-2020/bandbattle/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

