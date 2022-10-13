“The Rhode Show’s” very own Brendan Kirby has a new book out: “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook.” To celebrate the book’s release, Michaela put Brendan’s “Seinfeld” knowledge to the test with a rapid-fire trivia game! Check out the attached clip to see how he did.

You can buy your own copy of “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook” here or wherever books are sold.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.