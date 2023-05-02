As students contemplate their career-paths they certainly have many options. At Johnson & Wales University there are an abundance of opportunities including their Cyber Threat Intelligence & Defense Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Science in Cybersecurity. These provide students with the academic foundation to succeed in highly competitive jobs and their program has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
We recently visited their Cybersecurity Center, located at their Providence Campus to learn more about this growing field.
For additional info, head to: https://www.jwu.edu/academics/cyber-security/index.html
