Fall is around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and have fun.
JoJo and Jordan embrace adventure daily and love to include their two German Shorthaired Pointers.
Whether trying new outdoor activities, like fetching on the beach, or bonding experiences, such as relaxing walks throughout their neighborhood or the local café – they seek ways to engage their fur babies and keep them safe.
On September 13th, reality TV stars and dog owners JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are available to share their new ‘Everyday Adventure Guide’ for dogs.
Learn how they work to keep themselves and their dogs, Jackson and Jagger, happy, healthy, and active.
