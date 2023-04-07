Most dog owners want to bring their pup everywhere they go, but they’re not always allowed to. Fortunately, there is a business in Bristol that encourages you to bring your four-legged best friend, and if you like beer, that’s just an added bonus.

“We love beer and we love dogs,” Owner and Founder of Six Pack Brewing Liz Papi, said. “We wanted to bring that to people who have the same interests. Dogs are great, they are family, they’re our lives and they make people happy and so does beer.”

Six Pack Brewing opened in January 2020.

“My dad had a pack of six dogs hence the name Six Pack,” Papi said.

With the pandemic hitting less than two months into business, they were forced to close.

“We ended up opening our doors end of November 2020,” Papi said. “Rhode Island capacity limits were at I think 25% when we opened. It’s just been a whirlwind of beer, dogs and fun since then.”

The family behind Six-Pack Brewing.

They have 10 beers on tap that can be enjoyed in their taproom or beer garden.

“Seven of our beers on tap are named after dogs,” Papi said. “Six of them are named after the original six-pack.”

When it comes to her favorite beer, Papi said it’s a tough choice.

“Honestly I think it depends on the week,” Papi said. “My latest favorite has been the Sheldon, which is our New England IPA. This current batch uses Citra and Columbus hops. It is very hazy and very delicious”

Sheldon and Jake pose for the camera.

The seventh beer is named after Jake.

“Jake is our other greeter,” Papi said. “We have our two greeters Sheldon and Jake. Jake, as you can see, likes to wait at the door and wait for all of his puppy and human friends to come in.”

Jake watches for visitors.

Liz said the Bristol community has been nothing but supportive; especially on Thursday nights for $4, 12-ounce pours when Roger Williams University students make a visit.

“It gives them the option to have quality beer at a cheaper price,” Papi said. “Which is always great especially when you’re in college and a lot of them have dogs so it’s just become puppy playtime.”

Even through the challenges of owning a family business, Liz says it’s all worth it in the end.

“We all put in a lot of hours to do what we do,” Liz said. “We all really love it. It’s so enjoyable to just bring to life something that you thoroughly enjoy and to just share it with the world around you.”

Six Pack Brewing will be open this weekend with an Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Prizes include candy, free pours and merchandise discounts.