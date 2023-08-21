It may look like your typical bar, but it differs from your typical bar scene. It’s a microbrewery that welcomes families, including those with four paws, inside.

“We do a lot of classic styles and a lot of new American craft styles as well,” self-taught Brewer and Owner of Bravo Brewing Company, Chris Mishoe, said.

Chris opened the brewery four years ago.

“I was in the Air Force. I did six years back in the guard unit in South Portland, Maine where I lived,” Chris said. “Mayday is our New England IPA. It’s a citra and mosaic-hopped New England style hazy. It is our number one seller. We do a double IPA which is our echo series, which is a rotating hop IPA. So we do different hops in each batch to keep it fresh and fun.”

Chris pouring a Mayday. Theo at the Connect Four table. Blank cans at Bravo Brewing Company. Theo and Finn pose for a picture. Look at that size difference!

Chris’ goal was to create an inclusive environment giving families a place to hang out.

“We have a game room. It’s got board games, it’s got giant Jenga, there’s a huge Connect Four set and there’s Corn Hole of course,” Chris said. “We try to differentiate a brewery vs a bar scene.”

And of course, it’s a place for dogs to hang out.

“We love dogs! We have nights where I think there are more dogs than humans occasionally,” Chris said.

Chris had three Great Danes when he first opened and you may just see one when you come to visit.

“He’s my assistant brewer (his dog, Finn). He usually comes while we’re making beer,” Chris said. “Finn loves coming here, it’s his favorite place. If the hatch is open ever, he flies right in it. He thinks we’re going to Bravo.”

Finn’s favorite part though may be the treats.

“One of our bartenders owns Lucy’s Dog Biscuits,” Chris said. “And we sell them here. She’s actually getting them in multiple places across the state right now. But they’re made with our grain from the brewing process. So after we do our mash, we’ve got hundreds of pounds of barley and wheat. She uses that, she dries it, she turns it into dog biscuits.”

Bravo Brewing Company will be at Brew at the Zoo at Roger Williams Park Zoo! They also have plenty of live music events coming up. You can check out all the happenings here.

